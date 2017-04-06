Official vehicle stolen from Florida State Fire College

- Authorities in north Florida say they've recovered a fire department vehicle that was stolen from the Florida State Fire College.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that a Marion County deputy spotted the Punta Gorda Fire Department pickup truck on the side of a county road Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says no one was inside the truck, which had been reported missing Monday morning. Deputies say the driver from the Punta Gorda department left the keys in the truck Sunday night while at the fire college in northwest Marion County.

The pickup was towed to the sheriff's office for processing.