Florida deputy pleads guilty in identity theft case

- A South Florida sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to using his job to commit identity theft.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 43-year-old Frantz Felisma pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated identity theft and access device fraud. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison at his June 7 sentencing.

Authorities say the seven-year veteran used a law enforcement database to steal personal identification information of people and sold it to another man who has since pleaded guilty. The scheme allegedly focused on people who had expensive cars and used the stolen information to obtain credit cards. Felisma's criminal conduct caused over $135,000 in financial losses.

Felisma has been on administrative leave without pay from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office since his arrest in December.