Police: Florida man spit at, threatened arresting officers

- A Florida man faces multiple charges after police say he tried to use his hands, feet, fist and teeth as weapons while attempting to escape from custody.

The incident happened Sunday night in Jupiter, which is north of West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2mB14NB ) reports 38-year-old Aaron Ives was arrested on three counts each of battery on a law enforcement officer and threatening a public servant. He's also charged with 32 counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Ives remains in jail and records don't list an attorney for him.

Police responded when Ives got into a fight with a man Sunday night. He became belligerent and made threats against police and their families. A report says he also tried to kick and spit on officers.