Shark bites surfing teen on wrist

- Officials say a teen surfing off a central Florida beach needed surgery after a shark bit him on the wrist.

Treasure Coast Newspapers (https://goo.gl/43rciG ) reports that the 14-year-old boy was bitten Sunday afternoon.

Erik Toomsoo, president of the Vero Beach Lifeguard Association, says the teen was surfing with friends about 1½ miles south of South Beach Park in Vero Beach. He says an artificial reef in the area attracts bait fish for sharks.

Fire Rescue officials say the boy was taken to a Fort Pierce hospital, and he was expected to be released Monday.