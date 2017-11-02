< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Corcoran shakes up disabilities organization f=$("#social-share-425666511");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425666511-318663333"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425666511-318663333" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/11/02/STATE%20CAPITOL%20TALLAHASSEE_1509637199765_4460395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 03:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425666511" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has threatened a criminal investigation into a state organization that helps Floridians with disabilities, after learning about potential misuse of millions of dollars and alleged "incompetence" on the part of its leadership.</p><p>His threats, outlined in an Aug. 15 letter obtained by The News Service of Florida, have already prompted a leadership shake-up at The Able Trust, a non-profit organization for the state education department's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.</p><p>Corcoran said he would move to shut down the organization unless The Able Trust met 10 demands, which included the resignations of its officers and board of directors, as well as the exit of president and chief executive officer, Susanne Homant, who held the post since 2007.</p><p>"Should the terms herein not be fully complied with by The Able Trust, the department intends to immediately sever any contractual or other similar relationships with The Able Trust," Corcoran wrote.</p><p>The education commissioner added that he would "subsequently direct this matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency or state attorney and if necessary the Internal Revenue Service," if his demands were not met.</p><p>Numerous attempts by the News Service to reach The Able Trust for comment were unsuccessful.</p><p>Corcoran pointed to "several egregious concerns" at The Able Trust, which helps more than 45,000 individuals with disabilities get and maintain jobs every year. </p><p>In his letter, he said the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation "has not received the full benefits of a functioning [direct-support organization] for several years."</p><p>Corcoran said the organization should undergo a full audit by the state auditor general, "to include findings regarding potential malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, or incompetence on the part of board members." </p><p>Some of the organization's issues were outlined in a June audit conducted by Corcoran's inspector general. In that report, auditors flagged issues with "inaccurate reporting of administrative costs," singling out discrepancies in how Homant's annual $224,975 salary was reported.</p><p>State auditors said The Able Trust inaccurately reported that its administrative costs made up 12 percent of the organization's expenditures. But the audit found expenditures accounted for 18 percent of the non-profit's expenses.</p><p>Homant insisted that not all of her salary should be considered an administrative cost. However, auditors said, failing to accurately report administrative costs "could lead to non-compliance with the statutes."</p><p>The Able Trust management "generally disagreed" with auditors' interpretation of a state mandate that says "administrative costs shall be kept to the minimum amount necessary … and are limited to 15 percent of the total expenditures in any calendar year." </p><p>In a June 17 response to the audit, The Able Trust defended its reporting by saying the organization is managed by a "very small staff," which required its leaders to take on more than one job.</p><p>"It was estimated by Able Trust that her (Homant's) time was 75 percent to programs and 25 percent to administrative."</p><p>The organization added that auditors did not adjust for the time Homant "spent directly on programs, fundraising, business interaction to encourage placement for people with disabilities, etc,." according to the response letter.</p><p>Even with Homant's total salary included, The Able Trust's administrative costs "only rises slightly above 15 percent," the organization's response, which was unsigned, said.</p><p>Two months after The Able Trust responded to the audit, Corcoran demanded the organization immediately remove Homant from her position and deny her "physical and electronic access to Able Trust files and office." He also banned the organization from entering into any contractual relationships with Homant in the future.</p><p>Six days after Corcoran's letter was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders, Karen Moore, chairwoman of The Able Trust's board of directors, announced to supporters of the organization that Homant had "retired" and would be replaced by Tony Carvajal, who recently served as the executive vice president of the Florida Chamber Foundation. </p><p>"As I am sure you are already aware, our board and staff have been working closely with Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, and his team to lay the foundation for a bright and successful future," Moore wrote in the Aug. 21 missive.</p><p>Aside from concerns with the top executive's salary, Corcoran in his letter highlighted issues with a non-profit entity The Able Trust created that had not been authorized in state law. </p><p>That entity, the Able Charitable Foundation, has received "millions of dollars" in transfers from The Able Trust, Corcoran added.</p><p>Corcoran demanded that The Able Trust agree to undergo a full investigation of the Able Charitable Foundation, writing that the The Able Trust did not have authority "to allow funds to be deposited with a separate entity." If money had been transferred to the foundation, Corcoran wrote, "the department will recommend immediate termination of its association with the Able Trust and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."</p><p>Any funds that were transferred to the foundation must be returned to the Able Trust, Corcoran wrote.</p><p>When asked about his vision for The Able Trust on Friday, DeSantis praised Corcoran's "reform mentality."</p><p>DeSantis, who has the authority to appoint new members to the organization's board of directors, said he wants to help make the organization "better." </p><p>"All of my appointees, I want them to be reformers, who are not going to tolerate incompetence or failure in government --- that is what we will see," the governor said Friday.</p><p>Some advocates connected to the disability community welcomed Corcoran's intervention.</p><p>Jim DeBeaugrine, a former executive director of the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities, said the shake-up may be able to bring out the "tremendous potential" The Able Trust has to offer Floridians with disabilities.</p><p>"The mission of the organization is absolutely worthwhile," DeBeaugrine told the News Service in a telephone interview. "I do feel that new leadership was needed and I am optimistic that the new CEO is a good first step."</p><p>The Florida Legislature would be required to act to shut down The Able Trust. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search to continue for bodies at reform school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forensic experts are gearing up to conduct a high-tech sweep of the grounds at a notorious Northwest Florida reform school where survivors remain convinced bodies of long-lost boys are still concealed.</p><p>University of South Florida forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle said Monday her team intends to return next month to the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna to conduct light imaging detection and ranging tests, known as LIDAR.</p><p>"The challenge going forward with the property of course, is that today much of it is wooded, much more of it than what was wooded up until the 1980s," Kimmerle said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-newlyweds-killed-in-car-crash-moments-after-tying-the-knot" title="Texas newlyweds killed in car crash moments after tying the knot" data-articleId="425443433" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(ClaraDon/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas newlyweds killed in car crash moments after tying the knot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A newlywed couple was killed in a car crash just moments after confirming their union at a courthouse in Orange County, Texas on Friday afternoon.</p><p>Harley Joe Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, 20 had just left the Justice of the Peace Dubose-Simonton courtroom around 3:00 p.m. when their 2004 Chevrolet was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor after pulling onto Highway 87 South, according to the Orange Police Department.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/moody-wraps-up-summer-mental-health-series" title="Moody wraps up summer mental health series" data-articleId="425306466" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Moody wraps up summer mental health series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Reducing recidivism, streamlining costs, and addressing mental health issues for law enforcement officers and people who have committed crimes are among the topics Attorney General Ashley Moody has tackled in a series of "round table" talks that concluded Friday.</p><p>After the fourth session on the issue that Moody has made one of her top priorities since taking office in January, the attorney general said she needs more time to digest the input she's gathered from judicial leaders throughout the state.</p><p>"The recommendations that are coming out of this may end up being presented as some sort of legislative change request, but we'll have to do that after taking the information we've learned," Moody told reporters, after judges from across the state discussed the impact of mental health on the courts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/power-outage-at-disney-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/DISNEY%20SPRINGS%20POWER%20OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg_7618632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DISNEY SPRINGS POWER OUTAGE_1566870296161.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Power outage at Disney Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/reece-whiskerspoon-albus-dumbledog-pet-insurance-company-ranks-top-10-wackiest-pet-names"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/pug_1566868293403_7618440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A dog poses for a picture in a park. (Photo by Masrat Zahra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="pug_1566868293403-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Reece Whiskerspoon, Albus Dumbledog': Pet insurance company ranks top 10 wackiest pet names</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/polar-coaster-winter-farmers-almanac-predicts-intense-cold-snowfall-to-come-in-2019-20"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/getty_snownycfile_082619_1566864283361_7618255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man walks his dog as snow falls along the Brooklyn Promenade in New York City in an April 2, 2018, file photo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_snownycfile_082619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Polar Coaster Winter': Farmers' Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/caregivers-accused-of-abusing-disabled-patient"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/caregivers%20accused%20of%20abusing%20disabled%20patient_1566863366453.jpg_7618357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="caregivers accused of abusing disabled patient_1566863366453.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Caregivers accused of abusing disabled patient</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 