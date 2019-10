- A local college athlete says his vaping addiction nearly killed him.

Walker McKnight, 20, was a healthy cheerleader on a full scholarship at Florida Atlantic University until he got sick.

It started like a flu, but when he didn't get better, Walker came home to Orlando.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia that developed into lung and kidney failure.

Walker was put into a medically-induced coma and spent months in the hospital.

Six months later, he's back home.

Now, his family is letting the world know about the potential dangers of vaping.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the nation's largest E-cig company, JUUL.

The suit claims Walker smoked JUUL prior to getting sick and that his addiction "caused or substantially contributed to his injuries."

JUUL sent a statement in part to The News Station: "We take product safety seriously, which is why we have implemented industry-leading quality controls and appropriately label our products with ingredient disclosures and health warnings."

Walker is on dialysis and breathing assistance for the foreseeable future.

He said he hopes to return to school when he recovers.