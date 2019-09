- The Cocoa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department tweeted about the death of one of its former K-9's, Timber.

Officials said Timber was a 13-year-old German Shepherd and was dual trained for patrol activities and narcotics detection.

Timber retired in May 2015, where the department said he was able to spend time with his partner Oscar, Mona and his best friend Murphy, which was Timber's pet mini donkey.