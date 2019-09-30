The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.