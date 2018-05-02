Chipotle offers buy one, get one deal for all teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: May 02 2018 08:58PM EDT

Updated: May 03 2018 12:30AM EDT

May 8 is National Teacher Appreciation Day and Chipotle is showing its gratitude to teachers with a special buy one, get one deal.

From 3 p.m. until closing on May 8, Chipotle is giving any teacher, faculty or school staff member a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for free with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

To take advantage of this offer, teachers will need to bring a valid ID or documentation that shows them being an employee at a preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college or university.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories