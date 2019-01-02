Chipotle now offers 'Lifestyle bowls' for keto, paleo, Whole30, and double protein diets

- Chipotle announced on Wednesday that they now offer a new selection of lifestyle bowls. These bowls accommodate Keto, Paleo, Whole30, and Double Protein diets.

See what is in each bowl below.

Keto Salad Bowl: Carnitas, Red Salsa, pasture-raised shredded cheese, and guacamole on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce.

Paleo Salad Bowl: Barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and guacamole on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce.

Whole 30 Salad Bowl: Carnitas, fajita veggies, red tomatillo salsa, and guacamole on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce.

Double Protein Salad Bowl: A full serving of adobo chicken, a second full serving of steak, black beans, red salsa, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and white rice.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery through the app or online until January 7th.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.