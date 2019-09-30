"Life without him has never been the same and the feeling of having Jacko back is unexplainable," said Mike Plas in a Facebook post. "Never ever lose hope, I didn't and after four years apart in different provinces we are together again."
In a Facebook post, Centennial Animal Shelter said it was one of the most touching moments staff had experienced.
Mike expressed his gratitude to everyone who made what seemed like the impossible, possible!
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.
The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.
They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.
Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.
A Florida boy who used his vacation money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees got to go on a VIP getaway to Walt Disney World over the weekend.
Jermaine Bell and his parents were saving up money to go on a dream vacation to Walt Disney World. However, while on vacation in South Carolina, news of Hurricane Dorian's arrival came through.
Jermaine decided to use his vacation money to provide food for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Dorian. He set up a stand and handed out hot dogs, chips, and soda to everyone who stopped by.