- An Amber Alert triggered in California for a missing toddler, who police say was abducted by his father, has been canceled after two bodies were found near a remote campground, investigators said Monday.

The statewide search began over the weekend for 2-year-old John Weir and his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir. The elder Weir was "armed and dangerous" and driving a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra, according to the alert. They were last seen Friday night in Merced.

The two bodies were found near the vehicle late Sunday in a remote area near the Sand Flat Campground in Tuolumne County, about 2 ½ hours from the location where they went missing, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE/DEACTIVATION

Vehicle has been located by @TuolumneSheriff last night in a remote area of #tuolumnecounty. Two unidentified bodies located near the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing and information will be released when available by Tuolumne Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/Y1UZ2580UH — Merced County Sheriff's Office (@MercedSheriff) September 23, 2019

Authorities didn't immediately identify the bodies or state how they died.

The family reportedly confirmed to KERO-TV that the bodies were of John and Steven Weir.

Weir was supposed to meet the boy's mother at a custody exchange location on Saturday, but never showed up, the station reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police said further details would be released at a later time.

Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.