- Authorities say nine people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a commuter bus overturned on an interstate in Florida.

The incident occurred on Interstate 4, near Orange Blossom Trail. There were passengers inside the bus. Among those take to the hospital, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than two hours while a hazmat crew cleaned up oil and debris.

It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred. Police say no other vehicles were involved.

