- Body camera footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the destruction that a crashed plane left behind in DeLand on Sunday.

A small plane crashed and caught fire in DeLand on Sunday afternoon, right off State Road 44 and Grand Avenue.

"Sheriff's office! If anyone is in there, announce yourself!" one deputy can be heard yelling as they approached the destroyed plane. Deputies found three people with no pulse. They have been identified as 27-year-old Armand Girouard, 32-year-old Ernendro Philippe, and 34-year-old Shawna Carbonaro.

Several people who were in the area saw the plane go down and rushed to help.

“[We wanted to] see if we could figure out how to get back there and help them in case they needed help getting out of the plane,” Greg Kwiatkowski said. “There was nothing we could really do. We tried.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the crash investigation.