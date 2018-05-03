Baby saved after Maryland man shoots, kills pregnant wife, police say

Eric Glass faces a slew of charges after the Baltimore County Police Department said he shot and killed his pregnant wife in Parkville, Maryland on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Eric Glass faces a slew of charges after the Baltimore County Police Department said he shot and killed his pregnant wife in Parkville, Maryland on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

- A Maryland man killed his pregnant wife, shot himself in the head and then attacked the victim’s children before being taken into custody, according to police. Thankfully, officials said they were able to save the baby.

Baltimore County police said they rushed to the scene in the 2500 block of Wentworth Road in Parkville, Maryland after shots were fired at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said 30-year-old Eric Glass shot his pregnant wife, 30-year-old Jasmine Kennedy, then shot himself in the head. Glass, who survived the shot to his head, then attacked Kennedy’s 14-year-old son, according to police.

The children inside the home were able to escape and seek help at a neighbor’s house. Authorities said Glass broke into the neighbor’s home where the children had fled to for help and began attacking the people inside.

Glass went back outside where a neighbor was able to detain him until police arrived, according to officials.

Kennedy was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews determined she was pregnant and doctors were able to remove the child from Kennedy.

Kennedy died Wednesday evening after being taken off life support. The baby was listed in critical but stable condition.

Glass has been charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse, third-degree burglary, and second-degree assault.

He was being held without bail and more charges were possible, according to officials.