Alligator makes its way through barbed wire fence like it's no big deal

- A Mulberry woman captured video of an alligator headed toward a field and making its way through a barbed wire fence on its journey.

Teasia Warner said she saw it on her way to church. "Good God almighty!" she exclaims as she takes the video.

Warner said she spotted it along Old Hwy. 37 South, and it disappeared into the woods as she passed. The alligator climbed over and through the barbed wire fence like it was no big deal. "Amazing!" she said.

Recently, alligators have been turning up in neighborhoods and pools, even at the beach.

That's because it's warming up and it's mating season, which means alligators are on the move. No injuries have been reported, but wildlife officials want to remind everyone to keep a safe distance from them and never, ever feed them.