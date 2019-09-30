Technical Sergeant Kenneth O’Brien was praised by the Air Force Special Operations Command on Facebook for saving a choking baby in early September. According to the post, O’Brien had been traveling back to the United States from Okinawa to be recognized as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year.
The Facebook post described O’Brien’s actions, saying, “On his flight back to the states from Okinawa last weekend for the AFA Convention to be recognized, an infant starts choking and stops breathing. Our man OB leaps into action, clears the breathing passage, resuscitates the kid, hands him back to the parents, and then goes on about his business.”
The post also described O’Brien’s amazing career that led to him receiving the title. This includes pulling “a person from a burning car in Korea” and saving “Thai Navy SEAL during the Thai cave rescue mission.”
O’Brien was also credited as being “the furthest American in the cave” during the rescue mission.
He also served on President Trump’s security detail during his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Based on his tendency to be involved in crazy situations, the AFSOC claims, “I can’t decide if he’s Superman or Mayhem (the guy from the insurance commercials).”
The post jokingly concludes, “Sheesh! I don't know whether I want to be right next to him in case some bad stuff goes down, or whether I want to be as far away from him as possible because bad stuff always seems to go down around him.”
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:22AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:25AM EDT
A toddler has died after allegedly being left in a hot car for hours in Torrance.
The toddler who passed away has been identified as June Love Agosto.
The coroner has ruled the 2-year-old’s death an accident versus homicide while it is still under investigation. Her parents are not together. Her dad lives in Lawndale; he and relatives are heartbroken over this incident.
Posted Sep 30 2019 11:15AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:17AM EDT
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that Casei Jones' death has officially been determined to be the result of blunt force trauma.
32-year-old Casei Jones and her four young children were reported missing earlier this month after they were not seen by family or friends for about six weeks. Authorities soon found their bodies with Casei's husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones, in Georgia.
A Medical Examiner's Office determined that Casei officially died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Posted Sep 30 2019 10:59AM EDT
Updated Sep 30 2019 11:00AM EDT
The Fort Pierce Police Department says that 71-year-old Philip Henry Lott is missing.
They say he was last seen at his home in the 1500 block of Pheasant Walk at 11 a.m. on Saturday by his wife. He was wearing blue jeans with a light colored long sleeve shirt.
Philip may be on his electric, black, three-wheeled scooter, police say. It has a gray seat.