97-year-old man killed crossing the road

- A 97-year-old man was killed while he was attempting to cross the road after his car broke down in Kissimmee.

Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened 7:30 p.m. on Christmas.

The man was driving on Donegan Avenue when his vehicle became disabled. Troopers say the man got out of his vehicle to walk across the street when an oncoming car was not able to stop in time before hitting him.

The identity of the victim has not be released at this time.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.