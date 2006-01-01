A 15-year-old was killed in a head-on crash while turning into the entrance of a Volusia County high school on Monday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Joshua T. Durner was traveling eastbound around 6:50 a.m. in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra. He was turning into the entrance of Pine Ridge High School when a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder hit the Elantra. A 2015 Nissan pickup, which was behind the Pathfinder, was unable to avoid the crash.

Durner lost his life in the crash, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was the only passenger in the vehicle and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The Pathfinder, driven by 34-year-old Dayana Garcia, was carrying an adult male passenger and two children, ages three and one, according to the Sheriff's Office. The children were not injured. Garcia is being evaluated for a hip injury. Her passenger, 33-year-old Angelo Rodriguez, was admitted to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for non-life-threteaning injuries.

Finally, the Nissan pickup involved in the crash was driven by 63-year-old Francisco Pinto, who also had a minor back injury and was taken to the AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, but no charges or traffic citations are pending at this time.

Grief counselors are at Pine Ridge High School for any students who need assistance.