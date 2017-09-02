Irma strengthens to Category 3 hurricane

- Tropical Storm Irma remained a Category 3 storm late Friday, having strengthened slightly earlier in the day.

Irma is moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm still poses no threat to land and was about 1,400 miles away from Leeward Islands.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a

powerful hurricane through the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but meteorologists are watching Irma closely.

For the latest track information, head to OrlandoHurricane.com.