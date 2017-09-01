Report: Plane crashes in water after take-off

- Officials are investigating a downed aircraft in St. Petersburg.



Initial reports indicate the plane landed in the water near Albert Whitted Airport after trying to land. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the pilot overshot the runway and skidded off into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they removed the two sole occupants from the aircraft. Both were transported to Bayfront Health. It's unclear the extent of their injuries.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.