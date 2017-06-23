Dog in Virginia sexually assaulted with broom, vets say

Veterinarians say Huggles was sexually assaulted with a broom in Isle of Wight, Virginia (Homeward Trail Animal Rescue).

- In a disgusting case of animal abuse, veterinarians say a dog is being treated in Arlington after she was sexually assaulted with a broom.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue said “Huggles” was picked up as a stray in Isle of Wight, Virginia, on May 8.

When the beagle-basset hound mix was brought to the animal rescue in Arlington, workers said she was in tremendous pain and appeared to have a uterine infection.

The shelter spayed Huggles and got her on antibiotics, but she later ran into several unexplained health issues.

The animal rescue opted for X-rays and said they turned up strange results.

Veterinarians took a closer look and said it appeared Huggles had been sexually assaulted with a broom handle and the plastic end broke off inside her, causing horrific infection.

The animal rescue said it was working closely with the Isle of Wight shelter to help find the person responsible for the heinous act.

Huggles is expected to make a full recovery and is currently being cared for by a foster family in the Falls Church area.

The sweet and loving dog has one more upcoming veterinarians appointment and is expected to be available for adoption after receiving a clean bill of health.

A donation page has been established to help cover Huggles’ extensive veterinarian bills. To learn how you can donate, click here.