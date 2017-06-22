WATCH: A/C thieves walk off with whole unit

- A pair of masked thieves were caught on camera hauling off an entire air conditioning unit from a business complex in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office says between June 9 and June 12, these two are suspected of stealing a total of nine A/C units from five locations.

The theft, caught by surveillance cameras, happened at a business complex at 13027 West Linebaugh Avenue in Westchase. Five units were stolen from the complex.

During the same time frame, investigators say two outdoor and two inside A/C units were also stolen -- these from residences currently under construction and uninhabited.

The homes are in the same area as the business complex.

Investigators say they believe the suspects are a heavyset male and heavyset female but were unsure of their race or age. The stolen A/C units are valued around $25,830 total.

Anyone with any information about the thefts or suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers first at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperstb.com.