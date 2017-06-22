Health care protesters dragged out of US Capitol

A man protesting the new Republican health care bill was dragged out of the U.S. Capitol by police on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

- Several demonstrators protesting against the new Republican health care bill were dragged out of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Dozens of protesters packed a hallway after Senate GOP members released their long-awaited bill to dismantle much of “Obamacare.”

The demonstrators were heard chanting, “Don’t cut Medicaid, save our liberty.” Multiple protesters were seen being carried out by United States Capitol Police.

The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid and erases tax boosts that President Barack Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The bill would provide tax credits to help people purchase insurance and allow states to acquire waivers to ignore some coverage standards that Obamacare requires of insurers.