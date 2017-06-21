Endangered giraffe gives birth for first time at Woodland Park Zoo

- An endangered giraffe at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle gave birth for the first time Tuesday morning.

The calf was born just after 4 a.m. It’s the first to be born at the zoo in three years.

After an exam Wednesday, the park posted on its Facebook page that the new baby is a girl. The zoo said the baby is 5’9” and weighs 149 pounds. She and her mother, 8-year-old Tufani are bonding well.

Tufani is a rare breed of giraffe and on the endangered species list.

According to the zoo’s website, the new baby and Tufani will spend a few weeks together in the stalls before baby gets some outside time.

The father is a 4-year-old named Dave, who came to the zoo in June 2014. This is the first baby for both parents, who the zoo says were paired under a breeding recommendation from the Giraffe Species Survival Plan.