5 hurt after underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 06:57PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 07:49PM EDT

BALTIMORE - Fire officials in Baltimore say five people have been injured after a steam pipe explosion took place a few blocks away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

 

 

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident.

Commuters are being advised to stay away from the area as delays are expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.

