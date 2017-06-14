Steve Scalise Shooting: Lawmakers react to shooting of House Majority Whip

- In an outpouring of support, lawmakers took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise after he was shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

FULL STORY: Rep. Steve Scalise, several others, shot during congressional baseball practice

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and several other prominent lawmakers tweeted their support for the Congressman from Louisiana.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones.”

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted, “Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone!”

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted, “Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”@POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot during an assassination attempt near Tucson, Arizona, on Jan. 8, 2011, tweeted, “My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.”

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted, “Shocked & saddened to hear of the shooting this AM; prayers to Rep @SteveScalise, Capitol Police & those affected by this senseless violence.”

Shocked & saddened to hear of the shooting this AM; prayers to Rep @SteveScalise, Capitol Police & those affected by this senseless violence — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) June 14, 2017

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine tweeted, “Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria.”

Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley tweeted, “Praying for a quick recovery for Rep. Scalise and all affected by today's shooting. But pissed as hell we've allowed this to become the norm.”

Praying for a quick recovery for Rep. Scalise and all affected by today's shooting. But pissed as hell we've allowed this to become the norm — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) June 14, 2017

Democratic House Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland tweeted, “Thoughts & prayers are with all of my colleagues & staff at this morning's practice. Thank you to @CapitolPolice responding on the scene.”

Thoughts & prayers are with all of my colleagues & staff at this morning's practice. Thank you to @CapitolPolice responding on the scene. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) June 14, 2017

Rep. Maxine Walters of California tweeted, “My thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Scalise, staff, and all others affected by this horrific incident in Virginia.”