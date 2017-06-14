FOX News: Congressman Steve Scalise, aides shot during baseball practice in Alexandria

- FOX News reports that House Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise and several aides were shot during baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police called for a multiple shooting on the 400 block of E. Monroe Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect is believed to be in custody and are advising people to stay clear of the area.

This is a DEVELOPING STORY, stay with FOX 5 for the latest