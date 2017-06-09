Truck hits barrier, explodes on I-75 in Pasco Co.
SAN ANTONIO (FOX 13) - Video released by Pasco County Fire Rescue shows the moment a large commercial vehicle explodes into a ball of fire and black smoke on Interstate 75 Friday evening.
PCFR said northbound traffic was stopped. There was no timeline on when it would reopen.
Crews said a tractor-trailer struck a barrier and exploded. The driver of the truck was seriously injured - with burns covering 40 percent of his body.
He was airlifted to a trauma center.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other injuries reported.