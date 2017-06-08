Man charged with fatally stabbing, strangling mother

- Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly stabbed and strangled his elderly mother, and he was later found covered in blood in her stolen car.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/4uiNMs ) reports that 52-year-old Scott Edwin James Rolnick Sr. is facing a murder charge after his Tuesday night arrest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Rolnick attacked 76-year-old Mary Anne Rolnick Monday evening. She was found the next day by her grandson, who told police his father had a history of stealing from the woman and had just been kicked out of her home.

Officers found Scott Rolnick and his mother's Cadillac later Tuesday. Authorities say he was also in possession of her credit cards.

Rolnick was being held without bond.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com