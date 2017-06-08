Former Jacksonville officer guilty in child sex abuse case

- A former Florida law enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted child sex trafficking.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release on Wednesday said former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee Michael Eugene Williams faces a possible life sentence in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say the 60-year-old Williams asked a Texas woman to photograph the sexual abuse of her 4-year-old child and to sell the images to him.

The investigation began after the sheriff's office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Williams' house uncovered hundreds of child pornography images and videos.

The child was immediately removed from the abusive home by Texas authorities, and the woman pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. She faces up to 60 years in prison.