Lakeland family gives senior dog his bucket list dreams

- CoffeeBean is one lucky dog. Not too long ago, he was old sick, and hungry; wandering the streets of South Florida.

But then he was adopted by Tiffany and Billy Hutto of Lakeland and his life changed.

"We want him to feel what it feels like to be loved unconditionally," Tiffany said.

Since CoffeeBean is a senior pup and there is little known about his medical history, the Huttos decided to make him a bucket list and fill the rest of his life - however long it may be - with wonderful experiences.

"We met the city manager and got the bone to the city," Tiffany said.

CoffeeBean also met Miss Florida, been named an honorary K9 officer by Lakeland Police, and dubbed a Jr. Firefighter by Lakeland Fire Rescue.

He has eaten ice cream at Harry's, a fancy downtown Lakeland restaurant. He has traveled to the beach and had his name drawn in the sand.

"He has seen the sunset," Tiffany told FOX 13. "We want him to see the sunrise."

There is still a lot to check off the list, like visiting a TV station and meeting an anchor, which will not be a problem.

If you want to keep up with CoffeeBean's escapades, visit www.facebook/coffeebeansamazingadventure.