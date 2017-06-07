Semi-truck spills load of beer in Tempe

- A semi-truck has spilled its load of beer while traveling along a Tempe freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the US 60 eastbound ramp to the southbound Loop 101 is closed due to the crash.

This will be a minor injury collision. The ramp will be closed during cleanup. https://t.co/Q4CEhErtny — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 7, 2017

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Please avoid the area.