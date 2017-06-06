Make-A-Wish, Animal Adventure Park grant Ohio boy's wish

- The world's love for April the giraffe, her mate Oliver and their family's new addition, Tajiri, is undeniable, but one little boy's captivation with the giraffes has resulted in a wish come true.

Alex is 11-years-old and suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder. When the Make A Wish Foundation offered to make his wish come true, he knew Harpursville, New York would be his destination.

Alex and his family joined the millions who watched April give birth to baby Tajiri at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. Just two months later, Alex and his family made the trip from their Avon, Ohio home to meet the giraffes in person.

Park employees gave them an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour. They met April, her new calf Tajiri, and Tajiri’s dad, Oliver, along with the other animals and their keepers at the park.

“When we received the call from Make-A-Wish, this was truly a no-brainer for us," explained Jordan Patch, Owner of Animal Adventure Park. "April has had such an impact worldwide and we want to ensure that her exposure not only has an impact on animal conservation efforts but also on any lives that she can touch in a positive way.”

