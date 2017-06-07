OIA tram system down due to power outage

Posted: Jun 07 2017 01:19PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 06:15PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando International Airport tram for gates 30-59 is down due to power outage.

The airport tweeted out that airport staff is responding and assisting those who are impacted by this outage.

A detour has been put in place using the tram for gates 1-29.

Travelers please be advised for it could create longer wait times.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

 

