Suspicious vehicle being investigated at Orlando International Airport

- Orlando Police have reported that airport security and operations staff were responding to a security incident at Orlando international Airport (MCO).

The Orlando Police Department Bomb Squad has issued the all clear on a security incident involving a suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport. The vehicle was located in a parking area not accessible by the general public. Throughout the incident airport operations were normal.

Police say at that approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Level 1, A Side of the Main Terminal. Airport canine teams are currently sweeping the area.

Local law enforcement reportedly provided aid and assisted the Orlando police and airport personnel with assessing and resolving the situation.

Orlando International Airport remained open during the incident.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) worked with the airlines, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and other federal agencies to minimize impact on travelers.