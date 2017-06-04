Housekeeper set condo fire to cover up $160 theft

- Police say a Florida housekeeper set fire to a condo to cover up stealing $160 from her 72-year-old employer.

Coconut Creek Sgt. Scott Slavin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2sDZQkC ) that 44-year-old Janette Pacheco confessed immediately after being confronted about Friday's suspicious fire.

She was charged with first-degree arson and was being held without bond Sunday at the Broward County Jail. Slavin said she could face additional theft and crimes against the elderly charges. Her employer is staying with relatives.

Jail records did not show if Pacheco has an attorney.

