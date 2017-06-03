VIDEO: Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez helps save woman from fiery crash

(Twitter / Artie Curaffi)

- While the 2001 World Series was 16 years ago, Luis Gonzalez remains a hometown hero.

Instead of delivering the game-winning hit in 2001 for the Arizona Diamondbacks, he pulled a woman out of fiery car Friday afternoon.

Artie Cuffari, 47, was with Gonzalez and a friend when the accident happened, and he captured it all on his phone.