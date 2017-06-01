After house fire, family grieves loss of 9-month-old

- A Tampa family dealt with the devastating loss of a 9-month-old baby boy who died in a house fire Wednesday night.

Deziray Weidman left her infant son, Rylan to be cared for at his at his great grandmother's home on Marc Drive Wednesday so she could run an errand.

"We went to the store to get drinks and gas and I received a phone call that my house was on fire," said Deziray, who rushed back home. "I saw my son wasn't outside. I was freaking out that he was inside. I kept telling everybody that he was inside."

Rylan was in his crib and was trapped as flames spread through the side of his house. His great grandmother told family members she couldn't get through the fire to save him.

Deziray and her loved ones can't believe Rylan is gone.

"He was a great little boy. He was always happy...always laughing and smiling," she said through tears. "He had just learned how to say 'dada' about two weeks ago."

"It's a tough situation right now. Of course, we want to lay blame on somebody," said January Weidman, Rylan's grandmother. "We don't know [if there is somebody to blame] and those are questions we'll never have answers to."

The family is now planning a funeral and is raising money online at https://www.gofundme.com/ynb68-heaven-gained-an-angel.

"Even if it's just 50 cents, it'll all go towards his funeral costs and his cremation and, of course, some clothes for us," Deziray said.

Firefighters have not yet determined how the fire was started.