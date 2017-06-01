6 arrested in credit card skimming operation

- Six suspects were arrested after investigators found they installed credit card skimming devices at gas stations in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, according to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's office.

Investigators say the suspects stole more than 40 credit card numbers. Another person suspected in the scheme is still at large.

"This was a devious scheme designed to take advantage of hard-working citizens legitimately using their credit cards. This type of fraud severely harms our economy and I am glad FDLE joined our law enforcement partners to help put an end to this illegal venture," said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

The suspects are all Hillsborough County residents. They're accused of using card skimmers to steal multiple credit card numbers, manufacture new cards, and make fraudulent purchases. The AG's office said most of the purchases were for fuel being pumped into retrofitted bladders on trucks. Bondi's office said criminals will illegally modify vehicles to carry hidden containers that can store large amounts of fuel, which is later resold on the black market.

Authorities arrested the following suspects in connection to the skimming case:

-Yosmanis Alfonso Cruz, 34

-Elisio Omar Arbolaez Felipe, 47

-Yunierlys Gonzalez, 31

-Maykel Medina, 40

-Dasiel Parrado, 34

-Dania Roig, 32

An additional suspect, Jose A. Piniero, 48, is still sought by authorities.

Those arrested face multiple charges including fraudulent use of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification of another, forgery of a credit card, use of a scanning device to defraud, organized scheme to defraud using electronic device and possession of counterfeit credit card.

If convicted, Cruz, Felipe, Gonzalez and Medina all face 10 years in prison.