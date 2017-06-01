Hurricane supplies tax free this weekend

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 12:13PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 11:20PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE (FOX 13) - Hurricane season began Thursday, and this weekend you can stock up on supplies without having to pay sales tax.

The 2017 hurricane season is projected to be a busy one. It’s not a time to take chances. When it comes to hurricanes, the old adage “better safe than sorry” certainly applies.

This year’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday, June 2 and runs through Sunday, June 4. During that time qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Here’s the full list of qualifying items:

 Selling for $10 or less:

  • Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

  • Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas)
    • Flashlights
    • Lanterns
    • Candles

Selling for $25 or less:

  • Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):
    • AA-cell
    • C-cell
    • D-cell
    • 6-volt
    • 9-volt
  • Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

  • Tarpaulins (tarps)
  • Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems
  • Tie-down kits
  • Bungee cords
  • Ratchet straps
  • Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
    • Two-way
    • Weather band

Selling for $750 or less:

  • Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.

 

