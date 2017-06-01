Hurricane supplies tax free this weekend
TALLAHASSEE (FOX 13) - Hurricane season began Thursday, and this weekend you can stock up on supplies without having to pay sales tax.
The 2017 hurricane season is projected to be a busy one. It’s not a time to take chances. When it comes to hurricanes, the old adage “better safe than sorry” certainly applies.
This year’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday, June 2 and runs through Sunday, June 4. During that time qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.
Here’s the full list of qualifying items:
Selling for $10 or less:
- Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)
Selling for $20 or less:
-
Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas)
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Candles
Selling for $25 or less:
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
Selling for $30 or less:
-
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries):
- AA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)
Selling for $50 or less:
- Tarpaulins (tarps)
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
-
Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
- Two-way
- Weather band
Selling for $750 or less:
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.