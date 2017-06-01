Hurricane supplies tax free this weekend

- Hurricane season began Thursday, and this weekend you can stock up on supplies without having to pay sales tax.

The 2017 hurricane season is projected to be a busy one. It’s not a time to take chances. When it comes to hurricanes, the old adage “better safe than sorry” certainly applies.

This year’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday, June 2 and runs through Sunday, June 4. During that time qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Here’s the full list of qualifying items:

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas) Flashlights Lanterns Candles



Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries): AA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank) Two-way Weather band



Selling for $750 or less: