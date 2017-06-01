MISSING CHILD: Girl, 12, missing from Pensacola

- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old who was last seen in Pensacola.

Naomi Jones went missing from the 1000 block of East Johnson Avenue in Pensacola. Naomi is a 12-year-old black female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 97 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes

Naomi was last seen wearing a red tank top and American flag denim shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 12-year-old Naomi Jones is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9630 or 911.

A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued when a child under 18 is believed by law enforcement to be in life-threatening danger. For the alert to be issued, descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available and the agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.

To learn more about the difference between a Florida Missing Child Alert and a Florida AMBER ALERT, visit http://www.fdle.state.fl.us