Police: Man staying at DC's Trump International Hotel faces charges after weapons found in vehicle

- D.C. Police say a tip reported to authorities in Pennsylvania led them to arrest a man staying at the at the Trump International Hotel in Washington weapons and ammunition charges.

43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the hotel around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

At a news conference, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that they were alerted by Pennsylvania State Police around 12:30 a.m. that Moles was traveling to the District, possibly to the Trump Hotel in downtown D.C., and was armed with weapons.

Police officers and Secret Service agents quickly responded and located the Moles’ vehicle in the hotel’s garage. An explosive scan of the car turned up negative but Newsham said they did find an AR15 assault rifle and 40 caliber handgun inside the vehicle.

Moles had checked into the hotel around 1 a.m. and was located by investigators who arrested him and charged him with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition.