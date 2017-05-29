White House 'red lights' mystery solved

- Social media exploded late Sunday night speculating over strange red lights appearing to come from the second-floor residence of the White House. But what appeared to be coming from inside, was actually from the outside according to reports.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson was one of the first to notice the strange happenings at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The New York Post reported that they spoke with a spokesperson for the Secret Service Monday and confirmed the lights were from an emergency vehicle responding to an incident across the street in Lafayette Park.

#VIDEO What do you think the flashing lights are in the @WhiteHouse right now? They seem to be inside the 2nd floor residence. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/37Iga3XQOL — Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) May 29, 2017

The newspaper reported that a fire truck and ambulance responded to call of a sick person around 8:09 p.m. The emergency vehicles stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes. A spokesman for DC Fire and EMS said the man was treated at the scene.

#VIDEO Well, whatever it was, it’s stopped now and all is back to normal for the @WhiteHouse #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/iJFQzNikcb — Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) May 29, 2017

A security source said the windows of the White House are likely thicker than a normal structure which would cause a great reflection or refraction of light.

