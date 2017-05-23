Someone cut man off in traffic - so he shot him

- A man who shot another driver after he was cut off is being sought by a sheriff's office in Florida.

The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2rO1FuN ) the Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who shot a fellow driver in front of a Deerfield Beach market shortly before 7 p.m. on May 5.

Detectives say Harold Strudwick was shot in the hand by the driver of a dark-tinted, red four-door sedan he had cut off. Strudwick was driving in an alley next to the market when he cut off the sedan.

The sheriff's office says the driver got out and fired one shot at Strudwick in the market's parking lot while witnesses watched. Surveillance video showed he returned seconds later for what investigators believe may have been a shell casing.

