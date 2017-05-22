Skimmers found on Winter Haven gas pumps

- Winter Haven police have found two skimmers at gas stations in the last three weeks -- one at the Circle K on 1st Street S and another on a pump at the Citgo station on East Central Avenue.

Police shared a photo of one installation. The arrow on top points to a plug which should be plugged into the circuit board, but it's in the skimming device, which itself is plugged into circuit board.

The pump has security tape on it, but it was damaged, showing the door had been opened.

Investigators say they don't know how long the devices were inside the pumps.