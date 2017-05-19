'I blew him away': Wisconsin man charged with shooting of Amtrak conductor

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Wisconsin man who formerly worked for the federal government is facing attempted murder charges for the shooting of an Amtrak conductor Tuesday afternoon because he could not get off the train in west suburban Naperville, according to authorities.

Edward Klein, 79, of West Allis, Wisconsin, appeared in bond court Friday and Judge Joseph Bugos ordered him held on $1.5 million bond, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

He was aboard an Amtrak train that left Kansas City for Chicago about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to prosecutors. The train stopped at the downtown Naperville train station about 4:45 p.m. and some passengers got off.

Klein stayed on the train, but decided he wanted to get off after the doors closed. When he was not allowed to exit, he “pulled a revolver, stuck his arm out of the window of the train door and fired one shot, striking the victim in the abdomen,” a statement from prosecutors said.

He then tried to get off the train by climbing through the same window, but “was unable to as train personnel and other passengers detained him until authorities arrived.

“I would like to recognize the brave acts of the passengers who restrained the suspect until police arrived, preventing him from possibly inflicting more harm,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in the statement.

Klein was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said.

A prosecutor quoted Klein as telling investigators: "I had built up all this anger and I blew him away," the Chicago Tribune reported.

The conductor, reportedly a 45-year-old Homewood man, was shot in the torso and was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was conscious and alert, police said at the time. Prosecutors said he underwent surgery and remains in intensive care.

“While the injuries sustained by the victim in this case are quite severe, it is my sincerest hope that he will make a full recovery and be back on the job soon,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Klein will next appear in court June 12 before Judge Daniel Guerin, according to prosecutors.

State’s attorney’s office spokesman Paul Darrah said Klein formerly worked for the Federal Protective Services, a branch of Homeland Security that proved security for federal facilities.