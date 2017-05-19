Now that's a photobomb: Blue Angels star in couple's beach wedding photos [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption COURTESY: Jordan Burch Photography News Now that's a photobomb: Blue Angels star in couple's beach wedding photos A pilot training to become a U.S. Naval Flight Officer and his bride were getting married on Pensacola Beach when the ultimate photo opportunity presented itself.

The Blue Angels just happened to be practicing in the area when they did a flyover to the delight of all the guests and the wedding party.

The result was Chandler Mills in his uniform kissing his wife underneath the beautiful Blue Angels formation.

"Purely accidental," said Jordan Burch of Jordan Burch Photography. "We were taking some portraits of the couple and the Blue Angels were practicing and we were at their turn around point and it all just sort of worked out," Burch said.

She told Good Morning America she probably took 700 photos in the five seconds they were in the sky just to get the shot.