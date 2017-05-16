Tempe police officer stabbed, suspect dead following officer-involved shooting News Tempe police officer stabbed, suspect dead following officer-involved shooting A Tempe police officer has non-life threatening injures and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting.

Tempe police say officers responded to a home near Rural and Southern early Tuesday morning for reports of an erratic driver. Officers found the suspect, who was pacing back and forth and yelling profanities.

After officers approached the suspect, a struggle ensued and the suspect stabbed one officer with a knife. The second officer the shot the suspect.

The injured officer remains in stable condition and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say he is known to neighbors in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

