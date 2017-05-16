Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell politely asked Tuesday that the endless stream of problems and controversy from the White House come to a stop.

“I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulations, tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said in an interview Tuesday morning with Bloomberg TV.

McConnell and Senate Republicans are currently trying to work on health care legislation after the House passed a bill two weeks ago that largely overturns Obamacare. But their efforts are being overtaken by a daily dose of news involving President Trump and controversies over Russia and the FBI.

Senate Republicans have been forced to comment on Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey and his sharing of highly classified intelligence with the Russians.

When asked at a Capitol Hill press conference later Tuesday if he had any worries about Trump and sensitive intelligence, McConnell paused before simply responding, “No.”