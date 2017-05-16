Ambulance stolen, crashed into patient transport bus

- Authorities say a man stole an unattended ambulance from a South Florida hospital and almost immediately crashed it into a bus.

A Miami police news release says officers arrested David Bozeman at the crash scene Monday morning.

Police say the private ambulance had been parked near an entrance at Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital when Bozeman hopped in and drove away. Officials say Bozeman crashed the emergency vehicle into a University of Miami patient transport bus.

Authorities say the driver of the transport bus was taken back to the hospital. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Jail records didn't list an attorney for Bozeman.